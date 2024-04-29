 What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
What BJP did with ‘4-engine’ govt in 10 years, asks Manish Tewari

Congress candidate Manish Tewari attends a public meeting at Sector 38 in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

INDIA) candidate for Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat Manish Tewari today asked the BJP what it had done for the city in the past 10 years when it had a “four-engine” government here.

Tewari, who today held a series of public meetings, said Home Minister, UT Administrator, MP and Mayor all were from the BJP. Besides them, he said, there was “another toy-engine in Sanjay Tandon as city BJP chief for eight years”.

The former union minister said it was time they tell what they have done for the city and mention one single achievement if they really have any. “Do not tell us what you are going to do, tell us what you have done in the past 10 years,” Tewari asked the BJP, particularly its candidate Tandon.

The Congress leader said his party has a proven record of taking welfare measures that touch the common man and make a difference in their life.

Asserting that it was the Congress, which has built up massive infrastructure across the country, he said the party had built and developed Chandigarh into a modern city known across the globe for its beauty. He said the institutions like PGI and Panjab University set up in Chandigarh were globally known.

Tewari was accompanied by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, AAP leader SS Ahluwalia, former Mayor Surinder Singh and other leaders of the two parties.

Tewari also conducted a foot march in Burail, which was organised by Vijay Rana. He addressed a citizens’ meeting organised by AICC member Pawan Sharma in Sector 38.

