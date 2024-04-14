325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’ celebrated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 13

On the occasion of the 325th ‘Khalsa Sajna Divas’, Sikh devotees put up Khalsai flags on the rooftop of their houses, recited ‘Moolmantra’ besides paying obeisance at the Golden Temple since the wee hours today. Devotees from across the country and around the world made a beeline to pay obeisance at the holiest Sikh shrine.

On this occasion, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh read out a message to the Sikh Sangat. He appealed the Sikh community to gather under the Akal Takht. He expressed his anguish over Sikh youth being booked under the stringent NSA to create terror in their minds and being held in remote Dibrugarh jail of Assam.

He hoisted the Khalsa flag on top of the Akal Takht Secretariat and congratulated the sangat on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees took holy dip in the sarovar, listened to Gurbani and performed sewa with devotion. A massive religious diwan was held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex.

In the evening, the Golden Temple complex was illuminated and fireworks display was held.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Sikhs