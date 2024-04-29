Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

Sunita Kejriwal would meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail on Monday, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

She was denied permission on Sunday to meet him. However, the Tihar jail administration has now given her permission to meet him.

Party sources said she, along with Delhi minister Atishi, would meet Kejriwal at 12.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will meet Kejriwal on Tuesday.

