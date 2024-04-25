Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 24

After his removal as party halqa in-charge from Maur, former Cabinet minister and senior SAD leader Sikandar Singh Maluka has stopped his political activities in his home Assembly segment Rampura Phul, which falls in the Faridkot LS constituency.

Even Maluka did not attend the election manifesto committee meeting held at the head office, Chandigarh, though he is a panel member.

Yesterday, when the SAD’s candidate from Faridkot Rajwinder Singh came to villages of Rampura Phul for campaigning, Maluka was not present. His absence in the first meeting of the candidate has been the talk of the town. On the other hand, Harinder Singh Hinda Mehraj, a SAD halqa in-charge of Rampura Phul, said Maluka had gone out of station due to personal work, he would surely attend the next meeting.

Sources close to Maluka claim that he could join the BJP as his daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur and son had already joined the party and she was contesting on BJP ticket from Bathinda against Harsimrat Badal.

