 The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him : The Tribune India

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

Congress leader has been trapped in the consequences of the ordinance he slammed as ‘nonsense’, says BJP

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, on Friday, March 24, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 24

The ordinance which then Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had casually trashed as “nonsense” would have come to his aid today, had he grasped its consequences.

The ordinance approved by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh led UPA-2 Cabinet on September 24, 2013 had been brought to nullify a July 2013 Supreme Court order that had struck down a provision in the Representation of People’s Act that allowed convicted lawmakers three months to appeal their conviction and saved them from disqualification during that period.

SC had in the “Lily Thomas versus Union of India” case of 2013 struck down Section 8 (4) of the RPA Act, 1951 that not only granted the protection of 3 months from disqualification to MPs and MLAs, it also said if the sitting convicted lawmaker was to file an appeal or revision within these three months from the date he/she was convicted, he can’t be disqualified till the disposal of the appeal or the revision.

The ordinance had been brought days before then RJD chief was convicted in the fodder scam.

Gandhi, arriving unscheduled at a press conference in Delhi, where his colleague Ajay Maken, then AICC media in charge, had elaborately defended the ordinance, had declared, “What the Congress has done and what our government has done is wrong. People will give you political lines, but I will tell you what I personally feel about this ordinance. It is complete nonsense and should be torn apart and thrown away.”

Though Rahul never personally tore up the ordinance (as it widely said), he said trashing the ordinance: “In my organisation, arguments were made that we need this ordinance because of political considerations and everyone does this - the BJP, Congress, JDU and the SP. It is time to stop this nonsense.”

Though Rahul had, at the time, termed his comments about the ordinance as “personal”, they resonated deeply and the UPA government recalled the ordinance, leaving the same Rahul Gandhi with little or no recourse from disqualification in the instant case where a Surat court convicted him with a two year sentence in a defamation case.

The UPA-2 had wanted to nullify the SC judgment that struck down the relief granted by the Representation of People’s Act to convicted lawmakers by introducing in Parliament the “Representation of the People (Second Amendment and Validation) Bill 2013” through ordinance route.

Kapil Sibal, who recently quit the Congress, was UPA law minister in 2013 and had piloted the bill.

Quote unquote

“We recall Rahul Gandhi’s famous 2013 press conference where he suggested that the ordinance brought to give relief to convicted MPs be torn up. Today Rahul Gandhi must be feeling hurt having himself called the ordinance nonsense. Looks like the Congress was worried that Gandhi will lose his membership one day. He stands trapped in the consequences of his own actions.” — Dharmendra Pradhan

#BJP #Congress #rahul gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

3
Punjab

Amritpal Singh used abandoned Ladowal railway bridge to enter Ludhiana

4
Chandigarh

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

5
Punjab

Gorkha Baba was part of Amritpal Singh’s inner circle: Senior official

6
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's militia was taking arms training, says IG

7
Haryana

Haryana police on alert after Amritpal Singh's last location is traced to Kurukshetra

8
Punjab

Drug smuggler hires men to kill wife in Punjab's Moga

9
Punjab

3 teachers, driver killed, 10 teachers injured as MUV collides with bus in Punjab's Ferozepur

10
Nation

Covid: Highest weekly case positivity in Himachal, 8 states driving surge

Don't Miss

View All
G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story
Trending

Elon Musk blocks ‘God’ on Twitter, netizens say he doesn’t want any competitors; here’s the full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says ‘praying for your speedy recovery’
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer; Raja Warring says 'praying for your speedy recovery'

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar
Diaspora

Amritpal's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Top News

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

The ordinance Rahul Gandhi trashed could have saved him

Congress leader has been trapped in the consequences of the ...

Centre hikes DA by 4 per cent for govt employees

Centre hikes DA by 4 per cent for govt employees

About 47.58 lakh government employees and 69.76 lakh pension...

2019 defamation case: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP; Congress vows to fight legally, politically

LS secretariat has sent notification to EC to declare Wayana...

Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Opposition holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger'; seeks JPC probe into Adani issue

Prominent leaders stopped by police and detained at Vijay Ch...

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Mere membership of an unlawful association sufficient to constitute offence under UAPA, rules Supreme Court

Overrules a 2011 verdict by a two-judge Bench


Cities

View All

G20 ends in city, encroachments return

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

17 chowkis merged into police stations

95% work on rly crossing No. 22 ROB done: Nijjar

Medical, blood donation camps mark Martyrs’ Day

Tribal youth made aware of significance of Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

Despite sterilisation, stray dog population rising: High Court

No takers for 41 Chandigarh liquor vends, reserve price reduced 3-5%

Badshah buys plot for Rs 3.80 cr in HSIIDC auction

Let college teachers who retired at 58 rejoin: CAT

Tardy rotary work hassles commuters in Chandigarh

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Amritpal Singh suspected to have left for Delhi: Police sources

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Manish Sisodia in CBI’s excise policy case

Poster war: Kejriwal targets Modi

Visa applications from Delhi reach 80% of pre-Covid levels

Absconding criminal held; duped investors

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay ~15K compensation

Amazon, Cloudtail told to pay Rs 15K compensation

Husband booked on seeking dowry

6 days on, cops still clueless on Amritpal Singh

Congress leaders make a beeline for deras

Miscreants extorted Rs 25 lakh from another Nakodar bizman

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba's mobile

Khanna police release incriminating videos seized from Gorkha Baba’s mobile, Amritpal’s aides seen training with weapons

Mayor holds all-party meet to discuss Budget agenda

Couple booked in Rs 8.5-L fraud case after two years

3 get life term in murder case

Two of mobile phone thieves’ gang nabbed

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

No action on illegal constructions despite VB probes, chargesheets against officials

Pbi varsity students, staff march to Health Minister’s residence

Admn, locals pay tribute to martyrs

Murder case cracked, 1 arrested

Dilbar wins gold in weightlifting