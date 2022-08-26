Two weeks later, MEA condemns attack on Salman Rushdie as 'horrific'

New Delhi, August 25
In its first reaction to the stabbing of Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the “horrific attack” on the celebrated novelist and wished him a speedy recovery.
“India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at his weekly media briefing. Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York 13 days ago.
In another development, the MEA called on Pakistan to stop its discriminatory approach toward minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, after a Sikh girl was forcibly abducted and converted to Islam on August 20.
Bagchi said, “We have seen media reports on kidnapping, forced conversion and marriage. It was also reported that police refused to file an FIR, following which the family and Sikh community members staged a protest. We strongly condemn the targeting of minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians. The Government of India has been raising such issues through diplomatic channels.”
