Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

A shocking video of sexual assault on two Manipur women sparked national outrage on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the “unforgivable crime had shamed 140 crore Indians”. The first day of the monsoon session of Parliament was washed out over bitter differences between the Opposition and government on the structure of the debate on violence in the northeastern state.

Editorial: Manipur horror

The video of the two victims being paraded naked was recorded a day after ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, but the footage surfaced on Wednesday.

I want to assure the citizens, no criminal will be spared. The law will take steps with its full might. What happened with our daughters in Manipur can never be forgiven. —Narendra Modi Modi government and BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy.... Manipur is burning… and PM is giving statements outside (the House). —M Kharge, Cong chief

“Today as I stand in the temple of democracy, my heart is filled with sorrow and anger over the incident in Manipur. This is a shameful act for any civilised society. The entire nation, 140 crore citizens are feeling ashamed... I assure no wrongdoer will be spared. Every step will be taken to ensure the law acts with all its might. What happened to Manipur daughters can never be forgiven,” PM said in customary remarks at the start of the session and in his first comments on Manipur violence that started on May 3.

Video shot in may after protests erupted May 3 Protests erupt between Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur May 4 Two tribal women paraded naked, sexually assaulted by mob May 18 First FIR registered by Kangpokpi district police June 21 Another case registered by Thoubal district police July 19 A 26-second video of women being paraded surfaces July 20 Mastermind among four arrested after outrage over clip

The Congress-led Opposition termed PM’s remarks “too little, too late” and demanded an immediate discussion on Manipur after suspension of all business in both Houses, followed by a statement of the PM.

The government agreed to debate the issue under a separate set of rules that allow an urgent discussion at a time permitted by the presiding officer. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said once discussion happened, Home Minister Amit Shah would reply.

Parallel to disruptions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where the Congress, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena UBT, TMC, Left and other INDIA constituents raised slogans on the Manipur issue, Shah spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh who said the mastermind of the crime had been arrested. Singh spoke of capital punishment for the perpetrator. The Opposition, however, attacked the government for not seeking Singh’s resignation. The Congress went on the offensive over PM appealing to CMs of Opposition-ruled states to maintain law and order too.

“I appeal to all CMs to strengthen law and order in their states. Whether the incident happens in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, rising above political disputes and maintaining the significance of the rule of law and the respect for women is crucial,” the PM said today, with Congress’ Jairam Ramesh retorting, “The PM spoke on Manipur violence for 30 seconds after 1800 hours and then tried to divert attention by comparing the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur with other states.”

In the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge complained of not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue despite appropriate notices in this regard.

“I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and give notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267,” Kharge said as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Opposition MPs to maintain order amid frenzied slogans “Manipur is burning”. Earlier, when the House met at 12 noon after one adjournment, Dhankhar accepted eight notices MPs for a short duration discussion under Rule 176. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government was ready for a discussion but “the Opposition appears to be determined to wreck the proceedings”.

“It looks like the Opposition wants to run away from discussions to escape responsibility for deteriorating law and order in their states. Once a discussion starts, Home Minister will clarify as to who responded to such discussions in the past,” Goyal added.

In the LS too, pandemonium prevailed all day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur in both Houses.

“Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance,” said Joshi, adding Shah would reply once a discussion took place and time for the discussion would be finalised by the chair.

Jairam, however, accused the government of disrupting the day, saying: “The first day of the monsoon session was washed out. This was because the Modi government did not agree to INDIA’s demand for an immediate discussion on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur following a statement by the PM inside Parliament. The PM deemed it more appropriate to give a ‘desh ke naam sandesh’ via the media outside Parliament before the two Houses met.”

#Manipur #Monsoon #Narendra Modi