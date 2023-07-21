 Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home Minister will reply

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sansad TV/PTI file photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

A shocking video of sexual assault on two Manipur women sparked national outrage on Thursday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the “unforgivable crime had shamed 140 crore Indians”. The first day of the monsoon session of Parliament was washed out over bitter differences between the Opposition and government on the structure of the debate on violence in the northeastern state.

Editorial: Manipur horror

The video of the two victims being paraded naked was recorded a day after ethnic violence erupted in the state on May 3, but the footage surfaced on Wednesday.

I want to assure the citizens, no criminal will be spared. The law will take steps with its full might. What happened with our daughters in Manipur can never be forgiven. —Narendra Modi

Modi government and BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy.... Manipur is burning… and PM is giving statements outside (the House). —M Kharge, Cong chief

“Today as I stand in the temple of democracy, my heart is filled with sorrow and anger over the incident in Manipur. This is a shameful act for any civilised society. The entire nation, 140 crore citizens are feeling ashamed... I assure no wrongdoer will be spared. Every step will be taken to ensure the law acts with all its might. What happened to Manipur daughters can never be forgiven,” PM said in customary remarks at the start of the session and in his first comments on Manipur violence that started on May 3.

Video shot in may after protests erupted

May 3 Protests erupt between Meitei and Kuki tribes in Manipur

May 4 Two tribal women paraded naked, sexually assaulted by mob

May 18 First FIR registered by Kangpokpi district police

June 21 Another case registered by Thoubal district police

July 19 A 26-second video of women being paraded surfaces

July 20 Mastermind among four arrested after outrage over clip

The Congress-led Opposition termed PM’s remarks “too little, too late” and demanded an immediate discussion on Manipur after suspension of all business in both Houses, followed by a statement of the PM.

The government agreed to debate the issue under a separate set of rules that allow an urgent discussion at a time permitted by the presiding officer. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said once discussion happened, Home Minister Amit Shah would reply.

Parallel to disruptions in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha where the Congress, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena UBT, TMC, Left and other INDIA constituents raised slogans on the Manipur issue, Shah spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh who said the mastermind of the crime had been arrested. Singh spoke of capital punishment for the perpetrator. The Opposition, however, attacked the government for not seeking Singh’s resignation. The Congress went on the offensive over PM appealing to CMs of Opposition-ruled states to maintain law and order too.

“I appeal to all CMs to strengthen law and order in their states. Whether the incident happens in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, rising above political disputes and maintaining the significance of the rule of law and the respect for women is crucial,” the PM said today, with Congress’ Jairam Ramesh retorting, “The PM spoke on Manipur violence for 30 seconds after 1800 hours and then tried to divert attention by comparing the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur with other states.”

In the Upper House, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge complained of not allowing a discussion on the Manipur issue despite appropriate notices in this regard.

“I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and give notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267,” Kharge said as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Opposition MPs to maintain order amid frenzied slogans “Manipur is burning”. Earlier, when the House met at 12 noon after one adjournment, Dhankhar accepted eight notices MPs for a short duration discussion under Rule 176. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government was ready for a discussion but “the Opposition appears to be determined to wreck the proceedings”.

“It looks like the Opposition wants to run away from discussions to escape responsibility for deteriorating law and order in their states. Once a discussion starts, Home Minister will clarify as to who responded to such discussions in the past,” Goyal added.

In the LS too, pandemonium prevailed all day. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said the government was ready for a discussion on Manipur in both Houses.

“Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance,” said Joshi, adding Shah would reply once a discussion took place and time for the discussion would be finalised by the chair.

Jairam, however, accused the government of disrupting the day, saying: “The first day of the monsoon session was washed out. This was because the Modi government did not agree to INDIA’s demand for an immediate discussion on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur following a statement by the PM inside Parliament. The PM deemed it more appropriate to give a ‘desh ke naam sandesh’ via the media outside Parliament before the two Houses met.”

#Manipur #Monsoon #Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Centre may act against Twitter over Manipur video, asks social media to take down clip

2
Nation

Watch chilling video of speeding Jaguar mowing down bystanders gathered to see accident-hit Thar on ISKCON bridge in Ahmedabad

3
Diaspora

Canada govt receives overwhelming response for new work permit for H-1B visa holders from US

4
Nation

Manipur police arrest 'mastermind' behind parading two tribal women naked, molesting them

5
Nation

9 killed, 10 injured as speeding Jaguar ploughs into crowd at accident site in Ahmedabad

6
Nation

Manipur video 'shameful, none will be spared', says PM Modi

7
Delhi

Woman pilot 'hit' 10-year-old domestic help with 'hot tongs'

8
Trending

Akshay Kumar tweets 'shaken, disgusted' over Manipur video; users troll him, say 'wish you had spoken before'

9
Punjab

Ludhiana man gets five-year jail for violating sanctity of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib

10
Nation

Manipur horror: 4 including man who directed mob arrested; CM Biren Singh says culprits deserve capital punishment

Don't Miss

View All
46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope
Punjab

Paddy on 2.59 lakh acres ruined in Punjab; farmers join hands to turn misery into hope

Pune farmer becomes millionaire amid rising tomato prices, earns Rs 3 crore in a month
Nation

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices, Pune farmer earns Rs 3 crore in a month

Punjab’s Faridkot-based doctor appointed to key admin position in US
Diaspora

Punjab-origin doctor from Faridkot gets key administrative post in US

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Top News

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled

Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...

Mob leader among four arrested

Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur

Twitter restrained from sharing video clips

Grossest of rights violation: SC says if govt won’t act, it will

Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will

Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

4.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Jaipur

The earthquake occurred at 4.09 am and struck at a shallow d...

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Cong slams govt over Manipur unrest

Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest

Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster


Cities

View All

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Give fair compensation for land acquired: KMSC

Water level in Ravi expected to ebb; Dhaliwal visits area

Three youths attack cops during checking in Chatiwind area

State of amenities: Park in White Avenue Colony lacks proper maintenance

Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Bins for hazardous, sanitary waste soon

Dadu Majra dump: High Court puts Chandigarh MC on notice

Youths shot at with airgun

Rains leave Chandigarh roads in tatters

Makhan Majra bridge reopens after 10 days

Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

Delhi: Ordinance issue will go to Constitution Bench

High Court: Explain basis for trial exemption to Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

5th Chintels tower declared unsafe, three deteriorating

Yamuna now below danger mark

L-G, CM fail to iron out differences, SC to appoint ad hoc DERC chief

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Paddy crop damaged in over 31K acres in Jalandhar, K’thala

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Thick-skinned officials fail to ensure villagers’ safety

1,220 litres of lahan recovered, two held

2 arrested for theft at house

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

New international airport to miss another deadline, fourth in a row

Noorwala Road potholes serious threat, residents seek speedy action

GHS, Salem Tabri: Poor upkeep, inadequate amenities add to govt school students’ woes

Two persons electrocuted at Dhandari Khurd

Reserve 24 wards for SC community, demand bodies

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Remove water from vacant plots, says Patiala DC

Sewer men, safai workers ill-equipped

Five car-borne youths loot Rs 70K, mobile phone

Patiala: Workshop for wardens held