Yogi Adityanath may've it easy, but tough fight on 8 other Gorakhpur seats

Vibha Sharma

Gorakhpur, February 27

Gorakhpur is the bastion of CM Yogi Adityanath and the reason is not just political. The Nath sect that Adityanath heads has followers across India and other countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal, say devotees of the Gorakhnath Math, a Hindu temple synonymous with the city he represented in the Lok Sabha multiple times and is now contesting from in the Assembly elections for the first time ever.

Adityanath is the mahant, a position he has held since the death of his spiritual father Mahant Avaidyanath.

A five-time MP from Gorakhpur, his path to the Assembly appears fairly smooth. Saurabh (23), who works here, says, “Baba does not even have to campaign in his constituency (Gorakhpur Urban) to win.”

Kamleshnath, one of the priests at the math, adds: “Our mathadheesh is fighting. His supporters will take care of the rest. The Nath sect also has supporters among Muslims.”

Though there had been speculations of Adityanath “being sidelined” by the senior leadership, supporters dismiss them all.

Rival SP has fielded Shubhavati Shukla, wife of late Upendra Dutt Shukla who contested the 2018 Lok Sabha byelection from Gorakhpur on the BJP ticket after Adityanath resigned to become the CM. Shukla had lost to the SP-BSP candidate.

The leadership also dismisses speculations of revival of traditional “Thakur-Brahmin rivalry” in Gorakhpur and allegations of “Thakurvaad” against the CM, but the issue does come up during discussions with voters.

“He (Adityanath) will not lose, but a section of Brahmins are working hard to ensure that the victory margin is less,” claims a BJP supporter.

In other constituencies of Gorakhpur district, like Gorakhpur Rural, Sahjanwa, Pipraich, Campierganj, Chauri Chaura, Chillupar, Bansgaon and Khajni, it is a visible fight with an upset Nishad community holding the key.

Gorakhpur Rural, Sahjanwa, Pipraich, Campierganj and Chauri Chaura have a significant number of Nishads, basically those who make a living from rivers. Nishad voters also hold significant sway in constituencies like Chillupar.

The SP has kept caste equations in mind while nominating candidates. The SP has given two seats each to Nishads, Brahmins and Yadavs.

