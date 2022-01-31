PSTET result delay: Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, January 30

In a relief to lakhs of jobs aspirants in the state, The Punjab Education Department has extended the last date of filling online form for thousands of master cadre posts. The government has extended the last date from January 30 to March 10, so that pass out candidates of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) can apply for the said posts. The PSTET exam result had been delayed and a large number of candidates were not eligible to apply for the posts before the last date. It is compulsory to qualify for the PSTET exam to get a teaching job.

The decision to postpone the last date came after The Tribune had highlighted the issue.

The sources said that result of the PSTET would now be announced after the state assembly elections. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) had conducted PSTET-2019 in December 2021 and the result of it was to be announced on January 24. Over one lakh students had appeared for the test.

Meanwhile, welcoming the government decision, Kulwinder Singh Nadampur, former president of the Punjab Student Union, said the government did a right thing to postpone the last date to fill the forms otherwise lakhs of educated youngsters had to lose their right to apply for the post.

He said, “The government has not conducted PSTET for years 2020 and 2021. The government should immediately conduct those tests as well.”

