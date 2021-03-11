After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

In the last few days, former PPCC chief has been meeting former MLAs and those who have been expelled from the party

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

Photo tweeted by @sherryontopp

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 26

A day when political strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group 2024, his meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu in the national capital on Tuesday created ripples in party circles over the next political move of the former PPCC chief.

The party circles were abuzz with speculation about Sidhu contemplating to form a regional front with like-minded leaders from different parties to fight for Punjab-specific issues.

Though no official statement had been issued by Sidhu, sources in the party said Kishor’s meeting with Sidhu can be interpreted in different ways keeping in the mind the 2024 Parliamentary elections. “It can be bringing back Sidhu in an important role in the party or strengthening him to provide an alternative political platform in Punjab,” said sources while not ruling out meeting of Sidhu with Gandhis.

In the last few days, the former PPCC chief has been meeting party’s former MLAs and also those who have been expelled from the party. From meeting Punjab Governor on law and order issue to holding dharna outside Rajpura thermal plant, Sidhu has increased his political activity.

Except from making a “guest appearance” at the installation ceremony of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as PPCC chief, Sidhu is not being seen on stage with new PPCC chief. Political analyst point that anticipating that CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government may run into rough weather over being controlled from Delhi, Sidhu feels space for a regional front in the state politics.

Close on the heels of two-year suspension of former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar being recommended by the AICC disciplinary committee for alleged anti-party activity, the party leadership after the diktat on discipline is closely watching public utterances by senior leaders.

Punjab affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary, who was present at the installation ceremony of Raja Warring, without naming Sidhu, said no one would be allowed to cross the party line or run parallel activities.

“Irrespective of the position, all have to fall in (party) line. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. You would come to know about it in the coming days. Whatever Sidhu is doing, everyone is watching,” Choudhary said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

6
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

7
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

9
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

10
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema