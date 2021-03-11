After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 26

A day when political strategist Prashant Kishor declined the Congress offer to join the party as part of the Empowered Action Group 2024, his meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu in the national capital on Tuesday created ripples in party circles over the next political move of the former PPCC chief.

The party circles were abuzz with speculation about Sidhu contemplating to form a regional front with like-minded leaders from different parties to fight for Punjab-specific issues.

Had a wonderful meeting with my old friend PK … Old wine , Old gold and Old friends still the best !!! pic.twitter.com/OqOvkJqJmF — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 26, 2022

Though no official statement had been issued by Sidhu, sources in the party said Kishor’s meeting with Sidhu can be interpreted in different ways keeping in the mind the 2024 Parliamentary elections. “It can be bringing back Sidhu in an important role in the party or strengthening him to provide an alternative political platform in Punjab,” said sources while not ruling out meeting of Sidhu with Gandhis.

In the last few days, the former PPCC chief has been meeting party’s former MLAs and also those who have been expelled from the party. From meeting Punjab Governor on law and order issue to holding dharna outside Rajpura thermal plant, Sidhu has increased his political activity.

Except from making a “guest appearance” at the installation ceremony of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as PPCC chief, Sidhu is not being seen on stage with new PPCC chief. Political analyst point that anticipating that CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government may run into rough weather over being controlled from Delhi, Sidhu feels space for a regional front in the state politics.

Close on the heels of two-year suspension of former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar being recommended by the AICC disciplinary committee for alleged anti-party activity, the party leadership after the diktat on discipline is closely watching public utterances by senior leaders.

Punjab affairs in charge Harish Chaudhary, who was present at the installation ceremony of Raja Warring, without naming Sidhu, said no one would be allowed to cross the party line or run parallel activities.

“Irrespective of the position, all have to fall in (party) line. Indiscipline will not be tolerated. You would come to know about it in the coming days. Whatever Sidhu is doing, everyone is watching,” Choudhary said.