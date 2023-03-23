Amritpal chase: From Punjab to Haryana, police chalk out Khalistan sympathiser’s escape route

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Punjab Police and Central agencies are on hot pursuit of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh. Stating this, Punjab police spokesman Sukhchain Singh Gill said police are on Amritpal’s trail from Haryana’s Kurukshetra onward where he took shelter in a woman’s house on March 19 night.

IG Sukhchain Singh Gill announced the arrest of Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba of Khanna from whose incriminating videos of arms training and firing by Amritpal and associates have been recovered.

Police also recovered a hologram of ‘AKF’ which was the private militia of Amritpal.

Gill said there are more sensitive videos and photos recovered from Gorkha Baba which cannot be shared at this juncture.

Punjab police spokesman says sensitive videos and photos have been recovered from Gorkha Baba, arrested aide of Amritpal, which cannot be shared at this juncture

On escape route of Amritpal, the IG said after leaving Nangal Ambian gurdwara, Amritpal took a motorcycle and reached Sheikhupura. Then, he along with accomplice Babbal Preet crossed Sutlej river on an abandoned railway bridge between Phillaur and Laddowal. From there, he reached Hardy's World and took a truck to cross over to Haryana. Then, he spent night on Kurukshetra and left the place early in the morning.

#Amritpal Singh #kurukshetra #punjab police