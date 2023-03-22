Amritpal escape: New footage shows Khalistan sympathiser, aide travelling in a modified motorcycle

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 22

As ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, fresh video footage showing him sitting on modified motorcycle has emerged.

The footage is from canal route ahead of Darapur village near Phillaur.

In the latest footage, the fugitive Khalistan sympathiser is seen sitting on a modified bike with his accomplice.

The Platina bike he used to escape from gurdwara is mounted on the modified motorcycle which has a carrier attached to it.

It seemed that either the bike had broken down or ran out of fuel.

