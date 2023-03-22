Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Jalandhar SSP Swarnadeep Singh on Wednesday said the motorcycle on which 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh fled had been recovered by police.

The bike was reportedly found near a canal in Jalandhar.

He is said to have reportedly fled towards Phillaur side leaving the bike at Darapur village.

Amritpal managed to give police the slip after changing his vehicle on Saturday when police had launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

He was initially in his Mercedes vehicle but later switched to a Brezza SUV during police action against him on Saturday. In a photo that appeared on social media on Tuesday, Amritpal could be seen riding pillion on a bike wearing a pink turban and goggles, suggesting that he tried to change his appearance to get away from the eyes of police. The CCTV footage shows him riding the bike.

Another CCTV footage of the Jalandhar toll plaza, which appeared on social media on Tuesday, showed Amritpal escaping in the Brezza SUV.

Four people have been arrested who allegedly helped the fugitive escape in a sports utility vehicle. During their questioning, it came to the fore that Amritpal went to a gurdwara at Nangal Ambian village in Jalandhar.

"There he changed his clothes, and wore a shirt and pant, and escaped along with three others on two bikes," said police.

Manpreet Singh alias Manna, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepa, Harpreet Singh alias Happy and Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja have been apprehended for helping Amritpal Singh escape, police said.

The SUV has been seized from Manna, he said, adding that a .315 bore rifle, some swords and a walkie-talkie set were found in it.

Releasing seven pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attire, police appealed to people to help them in tracing him.

He said the National Security Act has been invoked against Amritpal Singh and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

