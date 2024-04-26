3 travel agents booked for duping woman of Rs 9.85L

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 25

The Nakodar Sar police have booked three travel agents, including two women, for allegedly duping a Nakodar woman of Rs 9.85 lakh on the pretext of sending her husband abroad.

Investigating officer (IO) and Shankar police post in charge Harjitr Singh said the suspects had been identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Tahli village, his wife Jasvir Kaur, and Kiran Bansal, a resident of Subash Nagar, Banga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

The investigating officer said Seema, a resident of Tahli village, told the Jalandhar (rural) Senior Superintendent of Police that she paid Rs 9.85 lakh to the suspects to facilitate her husband’s migration to Canada. However, the suspects neither sent him abroad, nor returned the money.

The IO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

The police also booked another travel agent, Pawan Kumar, a resident of Chitti village falling under the Lambrra police station, for allegedly duping Jaspal Singh of Rahim Pur village of Rs 12.50 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad, said Nakodar DSP Kulwinder Singh.

#Nakodar #Phagwara