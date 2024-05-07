City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 6

The results of ICSE and ISC have been declared today. YPS students from both batches have registered 100 per cent pass results. YPS Officiating Headmaster, Anil Bajaj, said, “The students have worked hard, and the results are excellent. As the students embark on their journey to the larger world of knowledge, we wish good luck and success for them.”

In the Class 10 result, Avraj Singh Manchanda (98.60%) was the topper for the batch, followed by Jasnoor Kaur Sarin (98.20%) in second, and Sifet Kaur and Vanshika (98%) were in the joint third spot. In the ISC result in the science stream, Karaninder Singh was the topper (97.25%), for humanities, Enayat Kaur Sandhu (96.75%) secured the top spot, and commerce was led by Kabir Sabharwal (94%).

Punjab Public School, Nabha

The students performed brilliantly in the ICSE (10th) and ISC (12) results. In ICSE (10), Ishmeet Kaur and Anahatjot Kaur Hari topped with 98.4 per cent while Anshika Jain was third with 97.8 per cent. Out of 148 students who took the examination, 118 passed with distinction. 27 students passed in the first division, while three passed in the second division.

In ISC, Kanishk Goyal (humanities) stood first with 98.3 per cent, while Shirin Randhawa (humanities) stood second with 97.3 per cent and Amanpreet Deo (science) was third with 97 per cent.

In Commerce, Ruhmanjit Kaur stood first with 93.5 per cent, Gurshan Singh Swag was second with 91.8 per cent and Bhuvnesh Singh was third with 90.8 per cent.

In the Science Stream, Amanpreet Deo stood first with 97 per cent Ojasvi Jain was second with 96.8 per cent and Prateet Kaur Dhillon was third with 93.8 per cent.

PPS Headmaster DC Sharma praised the staff, students, and parents for the excellent results.

British Co-Ed School

The students of The British Co-Ed High School excelled in both ISC and ICSE. Ishmeet Kaur Sehgal from the Humanities stream topped the Class XII exam with 98.25 per cent followed by Raymonreet with 96.25 per cent and Tanvir Kaur Sohi with 95.25 per cent from the Science stream followed by Jishnu Khanna with 95 per cent

In the Class X ICSE Examination, Ayush Gupta and Pritesh Goyal topped with 98 per cent followed by Mishti Gupta 97.8 per cent and Sargeet Kaur and Sanvi Garg with 97.6 per cent.

