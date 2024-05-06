 Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

The former Punjab chief minister on Sunday called the Poonch terror attack in which an IAF soldier was killed a ‘stunt’ meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha election

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Charanjit Channi had commented on Poonch terror attack. Video grabs



PTI

Chandigarh, May 6

Under fire over his "poll stunt" remark, Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said he was proud of the country's soldiers but targeted the Centre over the 2019 Pulwama terror strike, saying the government could not ascertain who carried out the attack.

The former Punjab chief minister on Sunday called the Poonch terror attack in which an IAF soldier was killed a "stunt" meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha election.

The remark by the Congress candidate from Jalandhar seat triggered a row with Union minister Anurag Thakur asking the Congress leadership to seek an apology from Channi for insulting soldiers with this deplorable statement.

In a video message on Monday, Channi said, "We are proud of our soldiers who protect our country."        

Referring to his statement made on Sunday, Channi said ahead of the last parliamentary polls, 40 jawans were killed but the government could not yet ascertain who carried out the terror attack.

"Who was responsible for that attack?" he asked.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force troopers died in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

"Again the elections have come and again our jawans have been attacked," said Channi as he was referring to the terror attack in Poonch.

"I want to ask the government who are those people who get such attacks done. Why don't you bring them forward? Why does intelligence failure take place," he said.

Channi said Sunil Jakhar, who was earlier with the Congress and now is with the BJP, had then demanded the resignation of the prime minister over the death of 40 soldiers.

"Today again a soldier got martyred and I want to ask Jakhar ji what is your stand now," he said.

"Why are our soldiers getting martyred and why is there intelligence failure of the government?" he asked. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Charanjit Channi #Congress #Indian Air Force #Lok Sabha #Poonch #Pulwama


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

2
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

4
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

6
India

Why does Rahul Gandhi always wear a white T-shirt? Here is what he has to say

7
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

8
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

9
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera resigns from party, cites opposition to Ram temple visit

10
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources say the cash is being counted to ascertain the ex...

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

After Delhi, 6 schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad receive bomb threats via emails

Local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel...

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

According to victim’s uncle, the alleged accused also hails ...

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

Abduction case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s residence in Bengaluru

In the absence of the Revanna family, the SIT team summons h...

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Will climate change allow India to hold another election in summer months?

Temperatures are rising and voting percentages dropping; Iss...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

Unclaimed bag found near Delhi's Connaught Place

AAP leaders defect to BJP amid corruption allegations

CISCE Classes 10, 12 Board exam results announced; here is how to check

Delhi court denies bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

After CBSE, CISCE also discontinues merit lists for Class 10, 12 exams

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Nijjar killing: Kamalpreet Singh’s arrest shocks Nakodar village

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal