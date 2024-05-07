Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 6

A high-level delegation from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) convened at the Delhi Police Headquarters on the Jai Singh road and raised concerns over the alleged spread of false information by members of the BJP on social media platforms on Monday.

DPCC president Devender Yadav led the delegation, which brought the issue of “fake and distorted news” aimed at misleading the public and sowing discord among the public to the attention of Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Yadav said, “A big national party is trying to harm the harmony in the country.” He recounted the delegation’s earlier visit to the Tughlaq Road police station on May 4, where they lodged a formal complaint against the BJP leaders, their supporters and unidentified individuals for disseminating fake news that was aimed at inciting public discord and undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

“The Commissioner has assured us that strict action will be taken in this regard,” Yadav said.

He stressed that the edited videos should be removed immediately and a comprehensive investigation should be launched against the perpetrators. All-India Congress Committee Media and Publicity chairman Pawan Khera also highlighted the detrimental impact of fake news on the democratic fabric of society. “People of the BJP are spreading fake news. The Delhi Police should take immediate action against it as such content can incite hatred and division within communities,” Khera said.

Pointing out instances of the BJP’s alleged misinformation campaigns, Yadav spoke about the deliberate misrepresentation of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements to sow confusion among people of various demographic groups.

Additionally, Yadav also raised concerns over the perceived bias within the police force. He alleged that preferential treatment was given to the BJP members.

