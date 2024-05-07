Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, officially filed his nomination at the District Magistrate’s office in Nand Nagri on Monday. He was accompanied by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai.

With Kumar’s nomination, all seven candidates of the INDIA bloc have now completed the filing process for the LS elections. Delhi Congress interim president Devendra Yadav expressed confidence in Kumar’s candidacy, stating, “I believe that not only on the seat on which Kumar is fighting an election, but we will get public support on all seven seats of INDIA bloc in Delhi.”

Following the filing of his nomination, Kumar addressed a spirited rally, outlining his vision for North East Delhi. “We want jobs for the youth, we want relief from GST imposed on shopkeepers, minimum pay of Rs 400 for labourers. We want peace, justice and growth,” Kumar said, echoing the sentiments of many constituents in the region.

During the procession, his supporters echoed chants of “hathi ghodha paalki, jai kanhaiya lal ki”, emphasising their strong endorsement of his candidacy. The lively ambiance mirrored the optimism surrounding Kumar’s endeavour to represent the diverse and vibrant constituency of North East Delhi.

Kumar faces stiff competition from BJP’s two-time MP from the same constituency, Manoj Tiwari, a Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician. With North East Delhi boasting a significant population of migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the electoral dynamics of the constituency are poised for an engaging contest. Kumar contested the 2019 General Election as a CPI candidate from the Begusarai seat in Bihar.

