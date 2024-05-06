Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 5

A year after a local farmer, Sukhwinder Singh, of Chak Kamal Khan here was found murdered by the roadside in the village, the Amritsar Rural Police have cracked the case and arrested three persons in this connection.

It turned out to be a contract killing fuelled by a land dispute. Those arrested were identified as Arjan Singh and Jagbir Singh of Bhindi Aulakh Khurd village and Balwinder Singh, alias Bindi, of Chak Kamal Khan village.

Amritsar (Rural) SSP Satinder Singh said following year-long technical investigations and gathering human intelligence, the police finally cracked the case.

Giving details, the SSP said Balwinder Singh and deceased Sukhwinder Singh shared the boundary of their agricultural fields. He said Balwinder had sold some share of his land to someone for Rs 10 lakh around seven years ago. He wanted to get his land back but the owner had sold the same to Sukhwinder Singh. This angered Balwinder who kept a grudge against the deceased.

He hired Arjan and Jagbir Singh and gave Rs 1 lakh to duo for killing Sukhwinder. The incident occurred on May 10 last year when he had gone out for a walk in the evening.

Lovepreet Singh had told the police that his father, who also ran a flour mill in the village, used to go out on an evening walk daily with his wife Sarabjit Kaur. He said on May 10, 2023, he went out alone for a walk at around 8.30pm. Half an hour later, a village resident, Amritpal Singh, told the family that Sukhwinder Singh was lying on the roadside and he had injury marks in his ribs on the right side of the body. He was rushed him to a private hospital in Amritsar where doctors declared him dead.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.