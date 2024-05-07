Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

Samad Hoque
New Delhi, May 6
In the heart of Mustafabad, where the bustling energy of daily life intertwines with the aroma of chai from street-side stalls, five friends gather at alley No. 5 to unwind and share the day’s musings. Amidst the laughter and banter, a flicker of interest ignites as one of them stumbles upon an Instagram reel discussing the General Election.
The conversation turns to Kanhaiya Kumar, the Congress candidate vying for the North East Delhi constituency, who has sparked enthusiasm among young voters in his area.
Mohammad Farman (21), a former letter board worker grappling with unemployment, voices a sentiment echoed by many in his generation, “Seeing educated individuals without jobs further demoralises us.”
The scars of the 2020 riots loom large over the North East constituency, with 758 FIRs and over 2,000 arrests staining its recent history. Despite this, the BJP has maintained a stronghold, with Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari clinching victory by staggering margins in successive terms, securing over 3 lakh votes.
Jagdish (22) shares insights into the prevailing political landscape, “Parties beyond the BJP often indulge in minority appeasement politics, with Congress leading the charge. Tiwari’s extensive work in the area earns him respect as a seasoned politician.”
Azad, a recent graduate, sheds light on the evolving media consumption habits among the youth, “While social media serves as our primary news source, the older generation remains tethered to television news. Both platforms offer filtered perspectives, but social media presents a space for alternative viewpoints.”
Amidst the chatter, Azad expresses optimism for Kanhaiya’s campaign, “The lack of visibility for candidates like Kanhaiya among the older generation is a hurdle, but once his campaign gains momentum, attention will undoubtedly shift towards him.”
