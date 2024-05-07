Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 6

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC Class XII) results today. Students have performed well in all streams. Almost all schools claim to have got cent per cent results in Class XII.Again, students of Sat Paul Mittal School are in the limelight for scoring highest marks in non-medical, humanities and commerce streams. However, the topper in the district in medical stream, Arshdeep Kaur, is a student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal.

Overall highest scorers

The first position is bagged by Amulya Dhawan of humanities stream of Sat Paul Mittal School by securing 99 per cent. The second position is also secured by a student of the same school, Bhavya Bansal, of non-medical stream with 98.75 per cent. The third position at 98 per cent is bagged by Agam Aujla of non-medical from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal.

Non-medical

In non-medical stream, Bhavya Bansal of Sat Paul Mittal School has bagged 98.75%, making him the district topper in non-medical. Agam Aujla of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, is at second rank with 98% and Anhad Khurana of Sat Paul Mittal School with 97.75 % is at number three position.

Commerce

In commerce, Varun Mahajan of Sat Paul Mittal School topped with 96.75 per cent followed by Pratham Sood of the same school with 96.50 per cent. The third district position is shared by Baani Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39 and Vrinda Singhania of Sat Paul Mittal School with 95.75 per cent each.

Humanities

In humanities stream, Amulya Dhawan of Sat Paul Mittal School has topped with 99 per cent followed by Nisa Arora of the same school with 96 per cent and Gurveen Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Urban Estate, Sector 39 with 95.75 per cent.

Medical

In the medical stream, Arshdeep Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, topped with 97.75 per cnt. The second position is shared by Jaisleen Kaur Waryah and Gracy from Sacred Heart Convent School, Urban Estate, Sector 39, by securing 94.5 per cent while Ishman Mangat of Sat Paul Mittal School bagged 94 per cent.

What achievers say

Non-medical topper Bhavya Bansal from Sat Paul Mittal school wants to be a computer science engineer and he has already got admission to Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, USA.

His mother Dr Monika Singla and father Dr Neeraj Bansal are doctors. And he never took any tuitions. Hard work, determination and consistency paid off, Bansal said.

Arshdeep Kaur, topper in medical from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, wants to pursue a career in computer science as she had taken maths as additional subject. Four-five hours self-study was the key mantra for her success. Her father is a farmer while mother is a housewife.

Varun Mahajan, commerce topper from Sat Paul Mittal School, wants to be a successful actuary and an entrepreneur. His father is a businessman while mother is a home-maker. He feels one has to maintain a balance between studies and fun (games etc) to bring more output.

Amulya Dhawan, topper in humanities from Sat Paul Mittal school wants to pursue journalism or wants to be in public policy making. Amulya’s parents are into textile business. She feels one has to be consistent, balance out the routine to get success.

With inputs from Lovleen Bains

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.