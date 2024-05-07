Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from both the Delhi Government and the Delhi Police regarding the measures implemented to ensure the safe evacuation of schoolchildren in the event of a bomb threat, with minimal reliance on parents and without causing panic.

File affidavits in 10 days: High Court The HC directed the Delhi Police and Delhi Government to file affidavits in 10 days giving data on the number of schools in each zone, the nodal authority in each zone which will be responsible for taking action in case of receipt of a threat.

The Delhi Police have been instructed to provide an update on their efforts to investigate hoax calls received by schools.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava, who sought an action plan to address bomb threats in schools.

The court has sought details regarding the frequency of mock drills carried out in schools to facilitate the safe evacuation of children. Additionally, Justice Subramonium Prasad sought data on the number of schools in each zone and the expected response time for nodal officers in the event of a bomb threat.

The authorities have been directed to submit an affidavit within 10 days, including various circulars issued by the Delhi Government concerning this matter. Furthermore, the Delhi Police have been instructed to provide an update on their efforts to investigate hoax calls received by schools.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava, who sought a comprehensive action plan to address bomb threats in schools, ensuring the safety of children, teachers and staff in the Capital.

Bhargava’s counsel highlighted the recent incident where several schools in Delhi received hoax bomb threat emails, causing widespread fear and insecurity among parents and residents.

The counsel representing the Delhi Government, Santosh Kumar Tripathi, informed the court about the Delhi Police’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for handling both hoax and genuine bomb threat calls. However, the court noted that while a general SOP exists, there is no specialised SOP specifically tailored for schools in the Capital.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) informed the court that schools were instructed to conduct regular mock drills and submit subsequent action reports. It added that each school has an evacuation plan in place. The case is scheduled for further hearing on May 16.

The petition aims to compel the formulation of an action plan to address the recurring bomb threat incidents in schools throughout Delhi, encompassing regular evacuation drills and additional safety protocols.

Bhargava’s petition draws attention to specific incidents, including a bomb threat email received by the Indian School in November last year and another incident involving Delhi Public School on Mathura Road in April last, both of which were hoaxes.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.