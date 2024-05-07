Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

Patiala, May 6
Stalemate continues after farmer leaders and family of the deceased farmer refused to give consent for performing the post mortem examination of Surinderpal Singh who died while protesting during the visit of BJP Lok Sabha candidate at Sehra village in Rajpura on May 4.
Two rounds of talks between DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and farm leaders remained inconclusive.
Farmers’ unions have issued an ultimatum that if police does not arrest Harpalpur in two days, they will protest outside former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Moti Bagh Palace.
The cops on Sunday booked Harwinder Singh Harpalpur and two others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s nephew Resham Singh.
In his statement to the police, Resham stated that his uncle Surinderpal Singh visited Sehra after learning that BJP’s Preneet would visit the village for canvassing.
To ask questions from the BJP candidate, Surinderpal along with other farmers tried to approach Preneet Kaur. But Harpalpur and some unidentified persons entered into an argument and started pushing them. In the melee, Surinderpal fell and his head smashed on the floor and doctors at government hospital had declared him dead on arrival.
In the meantime, after suspending her campaign for two days to mourn the death of farmer, the MP resumed the canvassing today.
She paid obeisance at historic Burj Baba Ala Singh at Historic Qila Mubarak today. Later she attended party programmes where many youngsters from the city joined the party.
