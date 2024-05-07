Filing of papers begins today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 6

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal told representatives of political parties today that all necessary arrangements have been made by the district administration for the nomination process for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency which is going to start from May 7.

During a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the district administrative complex here, the district election officer said the gazette notification would be issued tomorrow, after which nomination papers could be filed till May 14.

Nominations to be received in DC courtroom from 11 am to 3 pm Channi to file nomination on May 10 Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi to file papers on May 10.

SAD candidate MS Kaypee and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku also planning to file papers on the same day.

While AAP candidate Pawan Tinu had plans to file papers early, it is likely to get delayed because of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal’s roadshow on May 9 in the city.

He said the scrutiny of papers would be done on May 15 and the last date for withdrawing the papers would be May 17. Himanshu Aggarwal said excluding holidays on May 11 and 12, nomination papers could be filed at the DC courtroom from 11 am to 3 pm. Candidates could file papers on May 10.

The DC also reviewed the preparations for the nomination process. Apart from necessary arrangements at the DC courtroom, he also gave instructions to the officials after reviewing the arrangements for security, parking etc.

He said only three vehicles would be allowed within a radius of 100 meters from the DC courtroom at the time of filing the nomination. While filing papers in the DC courtroom, only five persons, including the candidate, would be allowed to enter the room. He said entry of those coming for nomination would be from the Police Commissioner’s office side.

He said nomination forms in both Punjabi and English languages could also be obtained from the Election Office located at the District Administration Complex. Papers could be filed to the Returning Officer by the concerned candidate or his proposer in person and ensure that the form is duly signed.

The DC said all columns of the affidavit (Form No. 26) should be filled in and it should be notarised. Likewise, candidates must include their SC certificate in the nomination papers. He also told the representatives of the political parties that approval from the Assistant Returning Officer of the area concerned was necessary before conducting any kind of rally/march and it should be ensured that the Police Department was informed in this regard.

He said it was necessary for candidates to keep an account of election expenses from the date of their nomination to the date of declaration of election results. It should also be ensured that a separate bank account was opened for election expenses and all expenses were made through this account.

