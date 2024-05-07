Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 6

Two unidentified masked motorcycle-borne robbers fired at the shop of a local jeweller situated in the main Tehsil Bazar in the early hours today. The jeweller had reportedly expressed his helplessness in paying the demanded ransom of Rs 50 lakh by the robbers.

Jeweller Parminder Singh, owner of ‘Lalpurian Di Hatti, Shiv Jeweller’ informed here on Monday that he received frequent WhatsApp calls from an unidentified person who demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh on Sunday afternoon. He said that he refused to pay such a huge amount by saying that he was not a big businessman. When he came to the shop on Monday, Parminder Singh said that the shutters of his shop had been hit with bullets. He immediately informed the local city police.

The police team led by DSP Tarsem Masih visited the shop and checked CCTV cameras installed there.

The DSP said that CCTV camera footage showed that there were two robbers who came on Sunday evening and fired at the shop which damaged the shutters and the glass in the shop.

According to DSP Masih, a case under Section 384, 336 and 427 of IPC read with Section 25 (6, 7, 8) of the Arms Act has been registered in this regard. The incident has badly disheartened the businessmen of the area with extortionists demanding a huge sum as ransom. As a result, the businessmen have been migrating from the area.

