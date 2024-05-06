Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

PTI

Chandigarh, May 6

The Punjab chief electoral officer on Monday sought an action taken report from the state DGP after a BJP delegation raised concern over the law and order situation, claiming that its party candidates were being prevented from campaigning in the state.

The delegation of the BJP leaders, led by state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, submitted a memorandum to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C, claiming that the state machinery has miserably failed to ensure the right of campaign of the BJP candidates in the poll fray.

It also raised concern over the conduct of free and fair elections and the right to campaign. They expressed apprehension on the safety of their candidates during elections in the state.

The delegation submitted a detailed complaint letter and subsequently, the CEO asked the DGP to submit a fact-finding and action taken report in this regard, according to an official statement.

Earlier, Jakhar sought the intervention of the CEO, claiming that the party nominees were "being forced to withdraw from campaigns".

Jakhar expressed the apprehension on the "possible collusion" of the ruling AAP and other parties in causing obstructions and encumbrances in the campaign of the BJP candidates.

The BJP candidates and leaders have been facing protests from the farmers while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the protests, the farmers ask questions to the BJP leaders and show them black flags for not agreeing to their demands.

Without providing an equal platform to campaign, the election process will be rendered futile, claimed Jakhar, who was flanked by party leaders Parminder Brar and Vineet Joshi.

"While the BJP has always stood for the rights of the farmers believing in dialogue as the way forward, such unchecked protests against the BJP candidates, who are being forced to withdraw from campaigns in parts of Punjab, can lead to unforeseeable consequences and untoward incidents of violence and clashes," Jakhar said in the memorandum.

#BJP #Sunil Jakhar