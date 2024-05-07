2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

Ludhiana, May 6
The son of a factory owner, along with his friend, gang-raped a 14-year-old girl. The Daresi police yesterday registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
The duo have been identified as Saiyam of Green City, and his unidentified friend. A case was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father.
The complainant said he works at a factory and his minor daughter used to work in the house of factory owner Babban and she was also staying there. A few days ago, when his daughter came home, the family members were shocked to know that the son of the factory owner, Saiyam, along with his friend, had sexually assaulted her. She was alone in the house when the duo came and violated her.
ASI Lakhwinder Singh from the Daresi police station said during the preliminary investigation, it was found that 22-year-old Saiyam along with study also works at his father’s factory. Raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
