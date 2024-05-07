Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 6

The two-day workshop of the Centre of Indian Trade Union in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib concluded here today. Comrade Chandrasekhar was the keynote speaker at the workshop. He discussed the importance of the General Election and choosing the right candidates. He said that in order to save the country, its constitution, to maintain secularism, and to save the rights of farmers and labourers, it is necessary to choose the right candidates and party in the General Election. He said the current Central Government has taken anti-people decisions that have affected every section of society, including labourers, farmers, small traders and other classes. He said the right to protest has also been withheld, and the Centre has begun greeting peaceful protestors with water cannons and teargas shells. He said the farmers had to struggle to get three contentious farm laws cancelled, adding that over 700 farmers died during that struggle.

He said the Agnipath Yojana was implemented in the army, which is an unpleasant joke for the security of the country. He said the nation witnessed the current Centre lathi charging women wrestlers demanding justice.He urged vote for the right party.

