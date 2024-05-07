Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 6

Five days after more than 200 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received hoax bomb emails, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla reviewed the situation on Monday and underscored the necessity to develop detailed protocols and standard operating procedures to address such incidents in the future.

Bhalla urged the Delhi Police and schools to maintain close coordination to establish an effective response mechanism, ensuring that misinformation does not incite unnecessary panic.

He highlighted the importance of bolstering security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras. The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.