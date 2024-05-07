Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

Upping the ante against his main rival Manish Tewari, BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon today accused the Congress nominee of doing nothing for his previous constituency Anandpur Sahib.

Tandon, who addressed public meetings in Sector 21, Mani Majra, Sector 19 and Mauli Jagran Part II, said, “The Congress candidate represented Anandpur Sahib before being nominated on the Congress ticket from Chandigarh. However, he didn’t do anything for Anandpur Sahib. I have learnt that the Congress candidate in Anandpur Sahib is clueless about any development done by his predecessor.”

At a “jan sabha” of Tandon in Govind Pura, Manimajra organised by Jagtar Jagga and Mandeep Tiwana, Congress District president Rameshwar Giri along with his supporters also joined the party.

“As the Congress candidate has nothing much to show as far as development works in Anandpur Sahib go, please don’t expect him to do anything for Chandigarh. He is an outsider and beware of him,” Tandon said.

“The Modi government has provided relief to the people by successfully establishing and running 21 metros across the country and now the 22nd metro will be set up in the ‘City Beautiful’. I assure you that on assuming power the double engine BJP government - BJP in Chandigarh and also at the centre will help in establishing a Metro in Chandigarh.”

In a further boost to his ongoing campaigning, Tandon today got public support in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26. Impressed by the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two Congress leaders Ashok Kumar and Kamal Yadav along with a large number of people joined the BJP.

The BJP has got another success as Jitender Saini Bhanwara joining the party. Bhanwara had contested elections as Independent candidate from this area.

Newly joined leaders said they got impressed by works of Modi towards making New India, and they want to contribute their bit in this. BJP city president JP Malhotra welcomed them in the party by offering them scarf.

