Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Ludhiana, May 6

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class X) today. In Class X, students of Sat Paul Mittal School have excelled as the top three positions in the district are grabbed by students of the school.

Reyansh Gupta

Reyansh Gupta has scored 99.6 per cent marks and stood first in the district while Vaman Gupta was second with 99.4 per cent marks. The third position in the district was grabbed by Tia Upadhyaya with 99.2 per cent marks. All three toppers are from science stream.

In Sacred Heart Convent School, Sector 39, Nitya Rattan scored 98.4 per cent marks and stood first in the school while Sukhmanpreet Kaur from Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, remained topper in her school with 98.2 per cent marks.

“These results are a testimony to the relentless hard work, dedication, and endurance of our students and the unwavering support from our faculty and parents,” said Bhupinder Gogia, principal, Sat Paul Mittal School. “I am truly proud of our students and teachers for setting such high standards and continuing our tradition of excellence,” Gogia said.

99.47 pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for Class X is 99.47 per cent. The ICSE exams started on February 21. In Class X, female students outperformed male students with a pass percentage of 99.65 per cent as compared to 99.31 for boys. A total of 2,43, 617 candidates appeared for the ICSE exams, of which 1,30,506 were boys while 1,13,111 were girl students.

