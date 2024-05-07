With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, May 6

When Jagdish Raja became the Mayor of Jalandhar in 2017 with 64 Congress councillors, it was a different game for the party all together. Till 2022, everything was hunky dory for the Congress, but everything changed after AAP came to power in Punjab. Today, there are 10 councillors left with the party while others have switched sides. Three more councillors — Neerja Jain, Kamlesh Grover and Lakhbir Bajwa today — joined the saffron party.

With hardly 10 councillors left, it has become a difficult task for the Congress to gain strength at ground level. Still, those who are in the party are trying their best to gain through the election campaign.

Out of 10, nine councillors are from Jalandhar West and have already constituted teams and a member at every booth.

They have been holding ground level talks and meetings with the people and are getting to know what problems they have faced in the past or have been facing. “We try to tell them that it is not our party, but the problems they are facing are because AAP is not doing anything,” said Jagdish Samrai, a former councillor of the party from Ward number 78.

The councillors from the Jalandhar West constituency are leaving no stone unturned to register a win.

Neerja Jain, a former councillor who joined the BJP today, said, “I didn’t want to leave Congress, but I did it for my self-respect. Also, I couldn’t see any future within the Congress.”

