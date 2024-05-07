CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 6

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class XII) today.

In Class XII, Nivedita Singh of St Joseph’s Boys School, Defence Colony, topped the district with 91.25 per cent marks in the commerce stream.

Nivedita, who secured 91 marks in English, 90 in economics, 90 in accounts, 88 in business studies, 75 in mathematics and 95 in physical education, said she was an early bird and used to study for two to three hours daily before going to the school. She was now looking forward to getting into one of the IIMs to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration.

In Class X, Vansh Anand of St Joseph’s Boys School, Defence Colony, and Saavi of St Joseph’s Convent School jointly bagged the first position in the district with 98.8 per cent marks each.

Both district toppers attributed their success to the support of their school teachers and parents. They acknowledged that their dedication to regular studies and staying away from the social media served as their primary mantra in achieving such an impressive percentage.

Saavi and Vansh have now opted for non-medical stream in Class XI and want to become engineers. While Vansh’s father Bharat Anand is Technical Engineer in PSPCL, Jalandhar, Saavi’s father Jyoteesh Malhotra is a Professor and Dean at NIT, Delhi.

With 90 per cent in medical stream, Udayveer Singh of St. Joseph’s Boys School bagged the second position in the district in ISC Class XII examinations. Arpit Kohli of the same school bagged the third spot with 88.5 per cent marks in non-medical stream.

Udayveer Singh said: “To score good marks, it’s important to listen to what your teachers say. By investing time in regular studies, working hard, staying consistent in my efforts and paying attention to lectures in the class, I was able to get such good results”.

Udayveer said got admission in Bachelors of Pharmacy. After graduation, he would appear in one of the competitive exams.

Arpit Kohli, an all-rounder, said, success was not just about studying hard, it’s also about staying calm and composed throughout the journey.

“I was able to secure good marks by adopting a normal study routine and working diligently,” he said.

Sharing his interests, Kohli said, he was a state player in football and had interest in other sports and activities as well. “I was also active on social media during exams,” he said.

In ICSE Class X results, Kaashvi Mittal of St Joseph’s Convent School bagged second position in the district by securing 98.6 per cent marks. The third position was bagged by Gitali Dhir of the same school, who secured 98.2 per cent marks.

Gitali and Kaashvi underscored the importance of hard work, consistency, and staying calm as their key mantra in securing good results.

