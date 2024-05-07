 Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn for ‘aiding Bhullar’s release’ | Excise case: SC call on interim bail for CM today

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party received political funding from Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan terror outfit banned in India. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 6

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has recommended an NIA probe against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the allegations that the Aam Aadmi Party received political funding from Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan terror outfit banned in India.

Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar

In a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Principal Secretary to the L-G, said Saxena had received a complaint alleging AAP had received $16 million (approx Rs 134 crore) from extremist Khalistani groups for “aiding the release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and espousing pro-Khalistani sentiments”. The complaint was sent by World Hindu Federation (India) national general secretary Ashoo Mongia.

Complaint tags Pannun video

  • The L-G office quoted a complaint by World Hindu Federation (India) national gen secy Ashoo Mongia which refers to a video released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he alleges that AAP received $16 mn (approx Rs 134 cr) from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022

Conspiracy at BJP’s behest: AAP

  • Lt Governor VK Saxena’s recommendation of an NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal is yet another conspiracy against the Delhi CM at the behest of the BJP, alleged AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday and called the L-G “an agent” of the saffron party.

Row over 1993 delhi blast case convict Bhullar’s release

  • A professor at Guru Nanak Engineering College, Ludhiana, Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar was booked under TADA in September 1993 in Delhi bomb blasts case, and awarded death penalty on August 25, 2001
  • SC commuted his death sentence to life on March 31, 2014. Bhullar was shifted from Tihar Jail to Central Jail, Amritsar, in 2015
  • A row erupted after Delhi Sentence Review Board, which has Delhi jail minister as a member, rejected Bhullar’s plea for premature release for the seventh time and for the first time after AAP formed govt in Punjab in 2022
  • AAP govt in Delhi defended itself, saying 6 of the 7 board members were from BJP

“The L-G has recommended that since the complaint has been made against a sitting Chief Minister and relates to political funding by a banned terrorist organisation, electronic evidences adduced by the complainant require investigation, including forensic examination,” the L-G’s letter to the Union Home Secretary said.

The L-G has also referred to the Union Home Ministry a letter written by Kejriwal to one Iqbal Singh in January 2014, mentioning that “the AAP government has already recommended to the President the release of Prof Bhullar and would be working on other issues, including formation of SIT, etc, sympathetically and in a time-bound manner”.

Iqbal Singh was on a fast at Jantar Mantar, demanding a written assurance for the release of Bhullar and ended his fast after receiving the letter from Kejriwal.

The complaint by Mongia refers to a video released by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wherein he alleges that AAP received $16 million from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

“It has also been alleged that Kejriwal held close-door meetings with Khalistani leaders at Gurdwara Richmond Hills, New York, during his visit in 2014, wherein he promised to facilitate the release of Bhullar in return for substantial financial backing from Khalistani factions to AAP. In a series of posts on social media, a former AAP worker, Dr Munish Kumar Raizada, has shared pictures of Kejriwal’s said meeting with Khalistani leaders at Gurdwara Richmond Hills, New York,” the communication by LG’s principal secretary said.

The letter LG has forwarded to the MHA for action and probe contains allegations and electronic evidences produced by Mongia to back his allegations and social media posts by Raizada. The complaint has also appended some pictures of the alleged meeting.

Kejriwal had in January 2014 written to then President Pranab Mukherjee, seeking clemency for Bhullar. Kejriwal’s party had in the 2014 Lok Sabha election bagged four seats in Punjab, defeating stalwarts like Preneet Kaur, then in the Congress, from Patiala.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Sikhs #VK Saxena


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Lok Sabha Elections

ED raids Jharkhand minister's staff; recovers Rs 25 crore in cash, official documents

2
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

3
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

4
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

5
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

6
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

7
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

9
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

10
India

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends