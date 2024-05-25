Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

New Delhi, May 24
The mercury surged to 49°C in Rajasthan's Phalodi — the highest temperature recorded in the country this year — as a sweltering heat wave stewed northwest India and some parts of the central region on Friday.
Official data showed that at least 23 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and MP recorded temperatures of 45°C or above on Friday. The extreme heat will continue in parts of Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh until May 28.
