As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Baloki (Shahkot), May 22

An impatient middle-aged woman holding a toddler shyly giggled as she watched Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, from a distance.

“We have been listening to Sidhu’s songs and are his huge fans. I want Balkaur ji to hold my baby once and give him ‘ashirwad’. Mera munda vi Sidhu varga hi hoshiar bane,” she wished with a broad smile.

While Balkaur Singh was having lunch under a huge tree near a field at Baloki village in Shahkot, his admirers, including the elderly and youngsters, tried to have a glance of him. As Singh took rest and ate after holding back-to-back election campaigns for the Congress in various villages of Shahkot, his supporters and fans patiently waited and silently recorded him. They all had mobile phones in their hands.

The woman’s wish was finally granted when Balkaur Singh held her son and played with him, pulling his cheeks.

Singh, who was accompanied by former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, did not disappoint anyone. He took pictures with everyone. A 19-year-old girl pursuing a course in hotel management said that it was the happiest day of her life. A 35-year-old man shared the same sentiment and emotion, “Meri toh khushi sambhal nahi rahi,” he laughs, unable to control his emotions.

As Singh reached his next destination, Baghela village, new crowd welcomed him. The Congress party workers also handed over the posters of Sidhu Moosewala to the villagers to build an emotional connect.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Sidhu Moosewala