At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Shimla, May 26

Shimla recorded the season’s highest maximum temperature at 30.6° Celsius today, as against 30° Celsius the capital town registered last Sunday.

The mercury is rising fast elsewhere in the state as well, with most places recording a maximum of five to six degrees above normal. At 44.4° Celsius, Una was hottest in the state, close to the record 45.2° Celsius it registered in May 2013.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a forecast for heatwave conditions at isolated places in Bilapsur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Una districts over the next 72 hours.

“We can see a few places registering their highest temperatures in view of the prevailing weather conditions,” said Surender Paul, Director, Met Centre, Shimla.

As per the forecast, the weather will remain dry and hot till May 30. From May 31, there’s a likelihood of rain at isolated places in the state.

The rising mercury is likely to hamper the electioneering as well, which has peaked now with the arrival of top leaders.

