PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Jalandhar, May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark is unfortunate and condemnable. This was stated by Congress national spokesperson Charan Sapra while addressing mediapersons here today.

Charan Sapra said the Prime Minister remembers ‘mutton’, ‘machli’, ‘Mughal’, ‘mangalsutra’ and ‘mujra’, but not ‘maryada’ (dignity), which is essential for the PM’s post.

Speaking to mediapersons, Sapra said: “An unfortunate incident happened in Bihar yesterday when the PM used “mujra” remarks. He couldn’t retain the dignity of his post. After remaining the Prime Minister for 10 years, it is not dignified for the PM to use such language. He could have rather talked about inflation, unemployment, economy, farmers.”

Sapra said: “Voting for the BJP means voting for inflation, voting for a weak economy and voting for ending reservation. The PM should present the BJP’s 10-year report card rather than targeting others. He should also tell that if the debts of farmers were not pardoned and guarantees not provided, why the BJP is instead interested in filling the coffers of the corporate. If corporate taxes could be pardoned then why not exempt farmers from the GST.”

He said the Congress would constitute a special commission for pardoning debts and would provide farmers with guaranteed MSP and similarly provide jobs and monetary aid to labourers.

He said: “The AAP government in the state was making false promises. Neither they gave Rs 1,000 to women, nor took any action against drug menace. The use of drugs has increased after the AAP came to power. They also failed to provide jobs to the youth. They also did not fulfil the promises made to farmers”.

