Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 27

Accused of money-laundering in a case linked to the excise policy scam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking extension of his 21-day interim bail by a week on health grounds, saying he has lost 7 kg.

Arrested on March 21 by the ED – the Aam Aadmi Party national convener was released on interim bail by the top court on May 10 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He was ordered to surrender on June 2.

A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta had barred him from visiting the Chief Minister’s Office and Delhi Secretariat and said that he would not sign official files unless it’s required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of Delhi L-G. It had also restrained him from commenting on his role in the money-laundering case against him and ordered him not to interact with witnesses and/or have access to official files connected with the case.

However, six days before the expiry of his interim bail on June 1, Kejriwal urged the top court to extend his interim bail by seven days on the grounds that he had to undergo certain diagnostic tests/investigations, including PET-CT scan.

The Supreme Court had on May 17 reserved its verdict on Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money- laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. Kejriwal has challenged the Delhi High Court’s April 9 verdict upholding his arrest in the case.

The top court had, however, said without prejudice to his rights and contentions, Kejriwal was free to move the trial court for grant of bail “in accordance with law".

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Lok Sabha #Supreme Court