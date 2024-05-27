Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 26

SAD and BJP activists took out tractor marches in support of party candidates Sohan Singh Thandal and Anita Som Parkash, respectively.

The tractor rally in favour of Anita Som Prakash, BJP candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency, was taken out under the leadership of Morcha National Secretary Avtar Singh Mand, Morcha Panchhat president Gagan Soni and Sonu Rawalpindi.

The convoy of around 500 tractors started from Rawalpindi village and reached the BJP office in Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara, after passing through Hoshiarpur Road, GT Road. Punjab BJP in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani welcomed the rally at the party office.

Addressing the rally, Avtar Singh Mand said today’s rally had proved that like entire country, farmers of Punjab were also with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an appeal to the farmers’ groups, Vijay Rupani said they should vote for Narendra Modi and elect him as the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. If the BJP Government was formed at the Centre for the third time, effective policies would be made in the interest of farmers across the country. During this, Union Minister Som Prakash Kainth and BJP candidate Anita Som Prakash expressed their gratitude to the farmers for making this rally successful and showing solidarity with the BJP.

Meanwhile, another tractor march was taken out in support of SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, SAD Phagwara in-charge Ranjit Singh Khurana, Advocate Jarnail Singh Wahid, Avtar Singh Bhungarni and Thekedar Baljinder Singh addressed the rally in support of Thandal.

