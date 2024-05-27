Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 26

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah today termed the CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government “jhola chhaap sarkar”, which he said would not last long after the Lok Sabha poll.

Addressing a rally in favour of the BJP’s Ludhiana nominee, Ravneet Bittu, Shah said, “I fail to understand if Mann is Arvind Kejriwal’s pilot or Punjab’s CM. Wherever Kejriwal goes, Mann accompanies him.” He lauded Mann for not accompanying Kejriwal to jail.

He said the Punjab Government had used photos of Mann and Kejriwal on bags to deliver ration supplied by the Modi government. “Instead of spending money on bags, they should have contributed to increasing the quantity of the ration,” he suggested, while reasoning why he called it a “jhola chhaap sarkar”.

The Home Minister said Kejriwal would head to jail on June 2 and Modi would return as the PM following which the AAP government in Punjab would crumble under its own weight.

Accusing the AAP and the Congress of playing “Noora Kushti” (fixed match) in Punjab while fighting the elections together elsewhere, he said both parties were responsible for all the ills that prevailed in the state.

