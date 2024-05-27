Patiala suit, gutt and jutti — Janhvi Kapoor lived it up as a Punjabi kudi as she promoted her film Mr & Mrs Mahi in Mohali

Sheetal

When in Rome, do as the Romans do. Janhvi Kapoor spelled it out for us quite literally as she arrived at CP67 Mall in Mohali on Saturday evening dressed in a neon yellow and pink Patiala suit to promote her upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi.

“Aap logon ke liye saj dhaj ke aayi hun mein aaj,” she told the crowd that gathered there to catch a glimpse her. She wanted to look like a Punjabi kudi and hoped that they liked her desi avatar.

The Bawaal actress even braided her hair and wore Punjabi jutti to complete the look. She promptly posted her picture on Instagram and captioned it as, ‘If Mrs Mahi was a Punjabi kudi’.

She talked about the film and the rigorous 150 plus days of training that she had to undergo to play the role of a cricketer. Janhvi shared, “I like to put in my cent per cent effort to anything that I do. It has been inculcated by our parents that there’s no shortcut to hard work. I know that the outcome of a project is beyond my control. So, I do what is in my control, which is putting my blood, sweat and tears into it.” Janhvi says Punjab has that ‘ghar wali feeling’ which she first felt when she was filming for Good Luck Jerry here. “I stayed in Chandigarh, Patiala and some other places during the shooting of Good Luck Jerry. Ghar jaisa hai mere liye Punjab. I was looking forward to interact with the fans in Mohali.”

After playing a cricketer, Janhvi is now full of respect and love for players. “I know how much of hard work, dedication and passion one needs to be a sportsperson. This film brought me close to my father Boney Kapoor. Earlier, I never ever sat with him when he watched cricket matches. I didn’t understand the game then. But after this film, my father and I watch cricket matches together. I have found a new way of bonding with him.”

However, “It’s not a story of a cricketer or has any connection with any real-life cricketer. Rather, it’s a story about one’s dreams and how one needs an understanding partner or people around to fulfil those dreams.” Rajkummar Rao will be seen as her supportive husband. It will release on May 31. After attending the promotional event, Janhvi rushed to Pal Dhaba in Chandigarh to taste some local cuisine. She again posted a picture of her sipping lassi.

“We wanted a name which could work for both the husband and wife. While we had locked Mr and Mrs, the Mahi part came much later. Something like Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur. Mahi happens to my favourite Indian cricket player, MS Dhoni’s nick name,” says director Sharan Sharma.

