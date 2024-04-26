3 burglars land in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of three members. The police also recovered valuables from them.

Sharing details, Joint CP Sandeep Sharma said Lalit Seth, a resident of Urban Estate, Phase 1, said he travelled to Dwarka, Delhi, on April 13 to enroll his daughter. After returning home, he found locks of the main door and latch broken.

He said the complainant found gold, silver ornaments and Rs 1 lakh missing. A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered against the suspects at the Division No. 7 police station.

Joint CP Sharma said the police got a tip-off that Manjit Lal, alias Mannu, a habitual offender, was behind the theft. Acting on the information, the police arrested a person while he was trying to sell a stolen scooter. The police recovered Rs 90,000 in cash and gold and silver ornaments from him.

During investigation, Manjit Lal confessed that he, along with his accomplice Sandeep Kaur, alias Priya, a resident of Shankar village, Nakodar, who was residing in the house of Rani of Basti Danish Manda, committed the theft.

He stated that the police arrested Sandeep and her partner Dolly, also known as Rani, while they were trying to sell stolen gold ornaments.

He said Manjit Lal, one of the suspects, had a criminal past as several cases of theft, burglary, NDPS Act and Excise Act were already registered against him. Further investigations were on into the case.

