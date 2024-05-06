Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 5

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Pawan Nagar on Batala Road here today. Household goods, furniture and home appliances were gutted in the incident.

The fire brigade of MC and Sewa Samiti volunteers reached along with two fire tenders and doused the flames. Arun Beas, owner of the house, said that the fire broke out at around 1 pm from the chimney of the kitchen, on the first floor.

They raised the alarm but the fire spread in all three rooms on the first floor within a few minutes. The doors and windows, wooden furniture, beds and goods lying in the rooms were gutted. A gas cylinder was also lying in the kitchen but luckily it did not catch fire. No injuries were reported.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.