Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Amritsar, May 5
A fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Pawan Nagar on Batala Road here today. Household goods, furniture and home appliances were gutted in the incident.
The fire brigade of MC and Sewa Samiti volunteers reached along with two fire tenders and doused the flames. Arun Beas, owner of the house, said that the fire broke out at around 1 pm from the chimney of the kitchen, on the first floor.
They raised the alarm but the fire spread in all three rooms on the first floor within a few minutes. The doors and windows, wooden furniture, beds and goods lying in the rooms were gutted. A gas cylinder was also lying in the kitchen but luckily it did not catch fire. No injuries were reported.
