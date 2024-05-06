Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 5

A day after a farmer died while protesting against BJP candidate Preneet Kaur at Sehra village, cops booked Harwinder Singh Harpalpur and two others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s nephew Resham Singh.

In his statement to the police, Resham stated that his uncle Surinderpal Singh along with latter’s nephews, Palwinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh, of Akkri village visited Sehra after learning that BJP’s Preneet would visit the village for canvassing.

Harwinder Harpalpur

Farmers and labourers gathered near the bus stop at Sehra. Resham said Preneet along with Harpalpur and others got down from the vehicle and began approaching towards the venue. To ask questions from the BJP candidate, his uncle along with other farmers tried to approach Preneet.

But Harpalpur and some unidentified persons entered into an argument and started pushing them. In the melee, Surinderpal fell and his head smashed on the floor.

Rashem said his cousin Palwinder Singh along with Jaswinder Singh took him to AP Jain Civil Hospital where doctors declared Surinderpal dead on arrival.

After recording the statement, cops registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against Harpalpur and two others.

Farmer leaders have also demanded a job for a family member of the victim and waiver of loan to the farmer.

Arrest accused by tomorrow

Two rounds of talks between DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and farm leaders remained inconclusive

“If they do not arrest Harpalpur in two days, we will protest outside former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Moti Bagh Palace,” said farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Woman dies during ‘rail roko’ stir

Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the ‘rail roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station on Sunday

Balwinder, 55, was part of a jatha of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

In the evening, her body was sent to her native village for performing the last rites

Balwinder Kaur

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP