Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 5
A day after a farmer died while protesting against BJP candidate Preneet Kaur at Sehra village, cops booked Harwinder Singh Harpalpur and two others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s nephew Resham Singh.
In his statement to the police, Resham stated that his uncle Surinderpal Singh along with latter’s nephews, Palwinder Singh and Jaswinder Singh, of Akkri village visited Sehra after learning that BJP’s Preneet would visit the village for canvassing.
Farmers and labourers gathered near the bus stop at Sehra. Resham said Preneet along with Harpalpur and others got down from the vehicle and began approaching towards the venue. To ask questions from the BJP candidate, his uncle along with other farmers tried to approach Preneet.
But Harpalpur and some unidentified persons entered into an argument and started pushing them. In the melee, Surinderpal fell and his head smashed on the floor.
Rashem said his cousin Palwinder Singh along with Jaswinder Singh took him to AP Jain Civil Hospital where doctors declared Surinderpal dead on arrival.
After recording the statement, cops registered a case under Section 304 of the IPC against Harpalpur and two others.
Farmer leaders have also demanded a job for a family member of the victim and waiver of loan to the farmer.
Arrest accused by tomorrow
- Two rounds of talks between DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and farm leaders remained inconclusive
- “If they do not arrest Harpalpur in two days, we will protest outside former CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s Moti Bagh Palace,” said farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.
Woman dies during ‘rail roko’ stir
- Farmer Balwinder Kaur of Tarn Taran died during the ‘rail roko’ protest at the Shambhu railway station on Sunday
- Balwinder, 55, was part of a jatha of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee
- In the evening, her body was sent to her native village for performing the last rites
