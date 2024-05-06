It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 5

Poll fight in UT seems to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi vs Congress’ Lok Sabha election candidate Manish Tewari, at least, in advertisements displayed at public bike sharing (PBS) docking stations across the city.

While Modi continues to be the poster boy for the BJP for a third straight LS poll, only Tewari’s big pictures are displayed at these stations as INDIA bloc candidate though leaders of the Congress and AAP feature in inset. Both parties have highlighted their respective “guarantees” through these advertisements.

The BJP’s tagline goes “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar.” The party, which took a lead in displaying its ads at the docking stations, has listed its achievements such as scrapping of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir. Uplifting 3 crore women as “Lakhpati Didi”, making India a global manufacturing hub, helping set up a record number of startups, ensuring extension of Metro and Vande Bharat trains, and bringing bullet trains among others are “Modi ki Guarantee” the BJP has highlighted in its advertisements.

The Congress’ advertisements, which have a tagline, “pragati ki tiyari, abki bari Manish Tewari,” list guarantees, including 30 lakh government jobs to the youth and 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs among others. “Haath badlega halaat” is another catchy phrase on the advertisements of the Congress.

City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra said, “Our ads have PM Modi as he is our national leader, while the Congress has none. A fighter like Modi is born once in centuries. People feel proud to see him and believe he will bring about more development. We have highlighted increasing railway connectivity, new airports, free treatment to people aged over 70, IITs, IIMs and others such achievement in our adds.”

Congress president HS Lucky said, “The BJP has done nothing that is why they are harping on PM Modi. We are focussing on development as well as local issues, including lal dora and notices being issued to house dwellers, which have remained unresolved. Through docking stations, we are also highlighting inflation and unemployment.”

Lucky said his party had booked around 200 docking stations for advertisement.

