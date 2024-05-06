Youths from BJP join AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Several youths from the BJP joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during an event organised for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc candidate Manish Tewari in Sector 38 here.

Dr SS Ahluwalia, chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, and co-incharge of city AAP, welcomed these youths in the party.

Those who switched loyalty today included Ankit, Azad, Prince, Jatin, Rahul, Sahil, Jas, Sekhu, Himanshu, Vivek, Ayush, Chirag, Sunny, Rishu, Kunal, Samar, Krish, Nikhil, Daksh, Armaan, Ashu, Manish, Vishal, Lavish and Abhishek.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Ahluwalia said with the youth from the BJP having joined AAP, the INDIA bloc got more strength today.

He said the INDIA bloc would form the government at the Centre this time.

