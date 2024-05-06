3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 5
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) was conducted at seven centres in the district on Sunday, with approximately 97 per cent of the registered students attending the exam.
As per the data, a total of 4,090 candidates had enrolled for the test. Of these, 3,967 were present while 123 were absent.
The examination was based on three subjects — physics, chemistry and biology (botany and zoology).
According to an official source, the exam proceeded smoothly at all seven centres in adherence to the NTA guidelines.
Meanwhile, there were mixed responses from some students regarding their experience with the exam. A few of them claimed physics section was difficult while one of the candidates said chemistry was challenging.
A candidate said: “After completing NEET 2024, I found the physics section to be particularly challenging as compared to other subjects. Nevertheless, I’m hopeful that my overall performance will meet my expectations.”
