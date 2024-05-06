Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 5

In a shocking incident, the engine of a moving train, Archana Express, got separated from its coaches in Khanna this morning. Unaware of the situation, the loco pilot continued to drive the engine for almost 10 km on the railway tracks.

The engine got separated in Khanna and it was stopped at the New Khanna railway station.

The passengers kept sitting in coaches in Khanna.

After the keyman working on the tracks got to know about the development, he raised the alarm and informed the loco pilot about the same. Afterwards, the loco pilot stopped the engine and came back to reattach it with the coaches.

The train, Archana Express, was going from Patna to Jammu. Fortunately, no other train came during this period, hence, major tragedy averted and life of hundreds of passengers was saved.

The coach attendant of the train said the train was going from Patna to Jammu Tawi. Its engine was changed at Sirhind Junction in Fatehgarh Sahib. It seemed that the engine was not attached in a proper manner to the bogies. As the train reached Khanna, it’s engine got separated from the bogies and the engine continued to run on the tracks for about 10 km.

Meanwhile, railway guard Harminder Singh said after he saw the engine of the train running on the tracks without bogies, a message sent by him alerted the loco pilot through wireless. On the other hand, the keyman, Nand Kumar, said he also saw engine moving without bogies and alerted the driver and senior railway officials as well.

The driver took the engine back and connected it to the train and started its journey towards Jammu.

Sources said the railways started investigation to find out the lapse or negligence on the part of staff, if any. Footage af the Sirhind junction is also being checked to probe if someone tampered with the hook connecting the engine and bogies.

In February this year, a diesel locomotive-hauled freight train travelled more than 80 km from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua to Mukerian village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district without its driver. No casualty or damage was reported in the incident.

