Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Ludhiana, May 5
Amid the continued farmers’ protest at the Shambhu railway station, where they had been demanding the release of three arrested farmers by the Haryana Police, train services were again affected on Sunday. Several passengers were observed awaiting trains at the Ludhiana railway station today. Several trains experienced delays, diversions and cancellations.
It’s noteworthy that since April 17, the farmers have been demonstrating at the Shambhu railway station, disrupting rail traffic by blocking the same.
Trains have primarily been diverted through the Ambala -Chandigarh- New Morinda-Sirhind-Sahnewal, Sahnewal - Chandigarh-Ambala, Jakhal- Dhuri-Ludhiana and Ludhiana-Dhuri-Jakhal routes.
